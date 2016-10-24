Jersey City Police Holds Superhero Parade For Cancer Victim

From News Dispatches

More than 100 police officers, firefighters, and EMTs from Jersey City held a surprise parade Oct. 19, for a 9-year-old Indian-American victim of cancer.

It was a special gesture of support for 4th grader Parth Patel in his fight against Ewing Sarcoma, a form of cancer that has prevented him in recent months from attending school. Parth however, succumbed to his disease Oct. 22, according to news reports.

The men in uniform took out the parade from Parth Patel’s Nelson Avenue home down North Street to to the boy’s School 27.

Parth, who wore a custom-made Jersey City Police Officer uniform, was carried from his home and placed in a Batmobile driven by a police officer dressed as his favorite superhero.

Parth was diagnosed with the ailment in 2014 that typically occurs around the bones in children and young adults. The idea of a surprise parade originated at that time when Police Officer Adrien Murrell heard about his battle with cancer. A report in NJ.com said that Murell, who had lost her brother to a terminal illness, felt empathy for Parth and decided to do something special for the child.

“Hello everybody,” Parth said through an intercom. “Thank you for coming,” the report quoted him as saying during the parade. The street was lined with students from the school, holding signs that described Parth as their superhero.

According to Parth’s 18-year-old sister Hileri Patel, school means a lot to her brother and he considers it a second home. Seeing her brother so happy that day was special for the Fairleigh Dickinson University student. “I’m really happy because he has been upset and not feeling so well the past couple of days and now he looks really great,” Hileri Patel was quoted as saying in the report. But Parth died just 3 days later.