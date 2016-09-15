Jenifer Rajkumar Loses Democratic Primary Race For Albany

By Ela Dutt

Jenifer Rajkumar, candidate for the New York State Assembly, may have lost her race in the Democratic primaries Sept. 13, but not her passion for winning public office.

In the race to fill the 65th District seat vacated by discredited former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, the winner of the primary is a shoe-in for the November 8 general elections. Rajkumar lost that opportunity, but indicates it was a teachable moment for the whole Indian-American community.

This heavily Democratic downtown Manhattan district made up of diverse ethnic communities and a mix of upper and lower income populations, assures a winner of the primary a seat in the state Assembly almost automatically. But just 8,692 Democrats cast votes in a district where registered Democrats number 43,094,

Thelodownny.com reported. To her credit, Rajkumar, a long-time resident of the area and a Democratic District Leader for three terms, managed to split some of the voting blocks, to garner a second place finish.

“I am enormously proud of the campaign we ran, and very grateful for the outpouring of support I received from our Desi community everywhere,” Rajkumar told Desi Talk in a text message. “This was a tough race in a tough district.”

Rajkumar may be down but not out of her aspirations for public office. “We focused on issues, and on making a positive difference. To Indians and other South Asians considering public service, especially women! – I have only encouragement. This was absolutely worth doing.”

The winner, Yuh-Line Niou won 2,742 votes, 31.55 percent, and Rajkumar came in 2nd with 1,612 or 18.55 percent of the vote. Ranged behind her were Paul Newell with 1,381 (15.89 percent); Alive Cancel, 1,069 (12.30 percent; Don Lee, 984 votes (11.32 percent); and Gigi Li, 827 votes, 9.51 percent.

“With all of New York’s powerbrokers supporting other candidates, I still came in a very respectable second place in a six candidate field thanks to votes from throughout Lower Manhattan’s diverse neighborhoods,” Rajkumar said.

Her campaign spokesperson Michael Tobman blamed the low voter turnout in areas of the district which could have put Rajkumar over the top.

“Except for not winning, which is a lousy outcome, Jenifer ran a very successful campaign and did very well,” Tobman contended, adding, “It looks like half the turnout came from the Chinese community. Turnout was lower where we needed it to be higher, and higher where it was the winner.”

According to Tobman, Rajkumar ran three simultaneous campaigns – one against the incumbent Alice Cancel for the Hispanic vote and Speaker Silver’s traditional base; against Newell’s supporters in the Soho neighborhood who looked to his “good government” agenda; and lastly, against the winner, Niou’s base, which included those who value women in government.

“No other candidate was fighting a three-front war. And still she came in a very respectable second place – based on a diverse coalition of supporters,” Tobman concluded. According to his analysis, Rajkumar got a “very, very large” number of Hispanic voters and a “very healthy” number of professionals.

The takeaway from Rajkumar’s loss, Tobman said, was that it’s tough to run without a natural constituency and base. But her tenacity also showed that hard work yields strong results, he said. “She worked for every vote she got.”