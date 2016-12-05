Jayalalithaa Dies, Supporters Grieve In Streets

Reuters

One of India’s most popular politicians, Jayalalithaa Jayaraman, died on Monday night after a cardiac arrest, a statement from the hospital said, setting off an outpouring of grief among thousands of her supporters gathered outside.

“Our beloved leader, The Iron Lady of India Puratchi Thalaivi Amma is no more,” her party AIADMK said in a tweet.

Popularly known as “Amma”, or “Mother”, in the Tamil language Jayalalithaa was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu state, home to major auto firms and IT off-shoring services.

She was 68. She had a cardiac arrest on Sunday night, the Apollo Hospital in Chennai said, her condition deteriorating sharply after her admission with a severe respiratory ailment in September.