Jaswinder Singh’s Ghazal Evening Mesmerizes Chicago Audience

By a Staff Writer

Parwaaz, a Tribute to the Legends of Ghazal” by ghazal sensation Jaswinder Singh enthralled audience Dec. 24 at Shalimar Banquets, in Addison, Ill.

The musical evening was brought to Chicagoland by Monty Sayed of Vibrant Media Group, Siraj Ahmed of DCA-Deccan Cultural Academy and Kaleem Hasan along with national promoter Sikandar Khan.

Jaswinder Singh has been enthralling audiences all over the USA during his 2017 tour.

Singh was accompanied by talented musicians such as Vishal Dhumal, one of the fastest keyboard players and Ojas Adhiya, a Limca book of records winner for Tabla. The trio mesmerized the music lovers for about 4 hours. Singh sang ghazals and many Punjabi songs which rocked the crowd.

The audience was glued to their seats during the melodious rendition of the ghazals. The exuberance of the crowd was palpable with the magic of each word sung, each note hit, each pounding of the tabla, and each keystroke on the keyboard. The event was attended by over 400 people that included dignitaries, community leaders, supporters and fans.

In 2006, Jaswinder Singh performed with Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar for the theatrical production “Kaifi Aur Main”. His ghazals, full of romance, love and melody touched the hearts of music lovers at “Ishq-2012”. He was inspired by none other than the legendary Ghazal singer Jagjit Singh.

Jaswinder Singh sang beautiful ghazals like “Tum ko dekha toh ye khyal aaya” from the film ‘Arth’, “Woh kagaz ki kashti, woh barish ka pani”, “Dama dum mast kalander”, “Chithi aayi hai”, “Hotho se choo lo tum, mera geet amar kardo” to name a few.

Singh’s inspiration and support was his father Kuldip Singh, a legendary composer who had the good fortune of composing famous tunes for Jagjit Singh, one of them being the famous “Tumko dekha To Ye khyal Aya”. He is trained in classical singing by Dr. Sushila Pohankar and Pt. Ajay Pohankar. Jaswinder Singh is the most promising ghazal singer of this generation with a soft and silky voice and has proved his mettle as an artist.

Singh has many awards to his credits like Best Singer in ‘Sa-Re-Ga-Ma’ on ZEE TV, ‘The Young Ghazal Maestro’ award by Indian Music Academy which was presented by Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia in the presence of the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

He was also awarded the Trophy of Outstanding Singer by music maestros like Pandit Vilayat Khan Saheb, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Smt. Girjadevi, Pandit Ramnarayan, Shri Anil Biswas and Ustad Zakir Hussain. He has also sung for various tele serials and films such as “Train to Pakistan and Amritsar”.

“I am nothing before the great Jagjit Singh Ji but I try my best to create love for ghazals in the hearts of all generations, particularly amongst youngsters and teenagers through my singing,” Singh said.

Jaswinder Singh also expressed his love and emotions for Chicagoland and its audience, “Chicago concerts are very close to my heart because of the immense love and blessings I receive from everyone here,” he said.

The Vibrant Media Group, a premier entertainment management company owned by Monty Syed, is well known for bringing some of the biggest names from the Indian and Pakistani entertainment industry to Chicagoland. DCA , a non-profit organization, started by Siraj Ahmed is a proud supporter of Masti-Entertainment and Chicago Ki Awaaz. DCA along with Masti-Entertainment have been actively supporting singers and providing a platform for local talent in Chicagoland.