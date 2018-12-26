Jasmine Charania, Aleem Lalani win Nach Baliye USA Season 2

Jasmine Charania and Aleem Lalani were winners of the Nach Baliye USA Season 2, which took place on Monday, Dec. 24, at Royal Albert’s Palace, while Karthi Goteti and Krishna Priya Gadiraju came in second.

Farhaan Ali and Ayaan Surani were winners of the Nach Baliye USA Season 2 in the kids category while Ashkan Jiwani and Saara Roy came in second.

America’s Dancing Superstar took place the same night, and was won by Anushkha Pant, Nithya Borra in the teens category and Ria Jain in the kids category.

Abhilasha Chawdhari, Sanjana Chekuri and Sania Shareef, all came in second in their respective categories.

Both competitions were organized by Jhoom Events and the finalists came from over 10 states to show their final performances.

Those who attended the event were Padmashri H.R. Shah of TV Asia, Edison Township Councilmen Ajay Patil and Joe Koyle, Founder Amogh Agency Seema Jagtiani, Council Chairperson of NJ Lions Mahesh Chitnis and choreographer Prem Rehman, who was also a judge, as well as Bollywood actress Anjana Sukhani, who was a chief judge.

Further entertainment was provided by Preeti Sheth, the finalist of Meri Aawaz Suno America Season 1, another competition hosted by Jhoom Events.

While Sujata Bhogal performed a Ganesh Vandana at the start of the program, CEO of Jhoom Events Tarang Soni choreographed a fashion show, displaying outfits from B. Exclusive.