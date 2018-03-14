Janine Rodrigues-Saldanha appointed to Board of Trustees at MEEI

Indian American Janine Rodrigues-Saldanha of Lynnfield, Massechusets has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (MEEI) in Boston.

Saldanha has been practicing anesthesiology at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary for 35 years and is now Anesthesiologist Emeritus at MEEI.

She is on the Board of Trustees of the Lynnfield Library and is active in the Church as well as other volunteer work in her town, she is currently a trustee of the Boston Medical Library and has chaired the WGBH community advisory board in the past.

Saldanha has been involved in the Indian-American community for a long time.

She was the president and trustee of the Indian Medical Association of New England (IMANE), is currently the president and a Board of Trustee member of the Indian-American Forum for Political Education (IAFPE) and has also been on the governing body of AAPI and IAFPE.

Saldanha and her husband Victor F. Saldanha have been living in Lynnfield for over 40 years, they have three children and seven grandchildren.