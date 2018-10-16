Jamie Patel joins American Century Investments as Chief Technology Officer

Indian American Jamie Patel has been appointed as the new senior vice president and chief technology officer of American Century Investments in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a press release, Patel succeeds Richard Amos, who retired earlier this year after working for the company for more than a decade.

She will oversee the firm’s information technology department, joining American Century’s Operating Group leadership team and will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Bannigan.

Prior to this, Patel served as the chief information officer of products and central services at the Bank of Montreal and as a senior vice president at Sabre Holdings.

Patel holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from North Staffordshire University in the UK and completed her advanced management studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, according to a press release.

“Jamie brings valuable perspective and expertise to this role and was chosen for her industry knowledge, experience in firm-wide technology transformations and her collaborative approach to change,” Bannigan is quoted saying in a press release. “In her new role, Jamie will partner with leaders across the firm as she architects and implements a technology strategy that sets us apart and allows us to quickly innovate to meet rapidly changing client needs.”