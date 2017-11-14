James Bakleh gives keynote speech at SIAEACA gala

NEW YORK

The Society of Indo-American Engineers, Architects and Contractors Affiliation (SIAEACA) celebrated its annual holiday gala at the Terrace on the Park in Flushing, Queens.

The event was organized by its advisory team which included Mihir Patel, principal of Monpat Construction and Nayan Parikh, principal of Ashnu International, along with several of their board members, who represent a diverse group of engineers, architects and contractors from the Tri-State area.

The theme of the event was primarily inclusion, and to welcome a diverse group of partners, and advisors engaged in the business of construction industry and creating an open platform for relationship building, new networking opportunities and recognition of the hard work put in by the professionals in the business of developing the future of the area.

The event was attended by over 400 people, and among the attendees were several prominent engineering and architectural firms, along with some of the premier contractor firms, and construction management companies, who participated enthusiastically to showcase their support for the organization.

The primary address was given by James Bakleh, P.E., Director Planning, Schedule and Design, MTA, New York City Transit, MTA Bus Company.

In his address, Bakleh shared the upcoming projects in New York City, some of the challenges and certainly the opportunities that are available for companies within the construction industry.

Jack Buchsbaum, PE, Deputy Chief Engineer at PA NY/NJ also attended this event, underscoring the importance that this organization has in the construction industry.

SIAEACA’s, advisory board member Nayan Parikh had opened the event with his comments thanking the sponsors, which was followed up by Mihir Patel, and then by Ketan Shah, Principal of Intercontinental Construction Contracting.

A moment of silence was observed for Bansi Shah, principal of KG Industries and a dear friend of the community, who had passed away recently.

Additionally, there was plenty of entertainment by a prominent dance group, and guests were engaged in a very strong networking and family fun-filled night.

In keeping with the sustainability theme, SIAEACA did not publish a traditional souvenir but created an all-digital brochure, recognizing all the sponsors and the event supporters.