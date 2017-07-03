Jainism can solve many contemporary problems: Acharya Lokesh Muni

Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni addressed the JAINA Convention 2017 in Edison, N.J., held June 30 to July 4. The Convention was organised by Jain federation of North America and was attended by more than 5,000 people.

Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Acharya Lokesh Muni, in his speech on “Jainism and Science” said that “Jain religion is a scientific religion based on principles and philosophy of Bhagwan Mahavir” who, he noted, was a scientist and psychologist along with being a spiritual leader.

Scientists perform experiments in laboratory, Acharya Lokesh said, whereas “Bhagwan Mahavir made his own body a laboratory.”

“He reached the truth through knowledge, meditation and renunciation (and) 2600 years back declared facts like the words we speak circulates in the environment, vegetation also have life like us, diet and spirituality are deeply related,” Acharya Lokesh is quoted saying in a press release from his organization. “He elaborated on the ways in which Jainism had an understanding of today’s environmental challenges, and of science, centuries ago,” Acharya Lokesh said, adding that Jainism can solve many contemporary problems.

The Jain lifestyle provides the key to a healthy, happy and delightful life, Acharya Lokesh said, noting that how one lives one’s life after being born depended on a person’s “discretion and efforts.” Living just to fulfil one’s needs is an aimless life, whereas a person who lives a purposeful life with positive thinking, leaves behind something for society and is remembered for centuries, Acharya Lokesh said.