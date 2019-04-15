Jain Society of Greater Detroit Holds 26th Annual Fundraising Dinner

On Saturday, March 30th, 2019, the Jain Society of Greater Detroit celebrated its 26th Annual Fundraising event at Suburban Showplace in Novi, Michigan. The goal of the Fundraiser was to raise money to cover the society’s yearly expenses/maintenance and for various social causes.

Traditionally held at end of March/beginning of April, the Fundraiser was well attended, with over 400 guests. Special dignitaries which included Congressman Mr. Tim Greimel and Congresswoman Ms. Padma Kuppa.

The event kicked off at 5:30pm that evening with the registration and social hour, which included delicious appetizers. A silent auction was held by younger members of the society, who donated their time and creativity to create various artistic items. These works of art received a great response and were all bought by the JGSD members.

With the social hour concluded, the event moved into the main hall. The opening of the program was NAVKAR Jaap by the youngest members of the society. It was followed by amazing group dances by a teen duo.

Ms. Smith Sheth, Fundraising Chairperson, gave her opening introduction, which was followed by remarks from Mr. Manoj Modi (Board of Trustee) and Mr. Manish Jain (Executive Committee).

Highlighting the evening was the presentation of the Significant Individual Lifetime Contribution Achievement Award to Mr. Arvin Shah. Arvin has been a lifetime member of the JSGD since its inception. He played an instrumental part in getting the Jain Temple built. Contributing to numerous philanthropic causes, he and his wife Jaya have also started their own non-profit, Jaya Charitable Foundation. Arvin received a rousing standing ovation from the attendees after he received the award.

After the award ceremony, the Fundraising Drive started, in which the society was able to generate pledges of over $110,000. The guests then enjoyed a wonderful buffet dinner.Capping off the evening was an entertainment program by rock star Rex D’Souza. Rex was able to entertain and captivate the audience with his melodious and foot tapping songs. The event concluded at 11:30 pm with a smile on the face of each member, who left with lasting memories of the evening’s festivities.