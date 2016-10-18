Jahangir Khan Returns To TV After Eight Years

IANS

Actor Jahangir Khan, whose last small screen appearance was in “Mohalla Mohabbat Wala”, is returning to the small screen after a gap of eight years with popular TV show “Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma”.

Jahangir, who has appeared in films like “Aashiqui”, “Paan Singh Tomar”, “Rajneeti”, “Sadak” and “Sankat City”, will be seen as Pathan ‘Sher Khan’, who comes to Mumbai to join hands with Amma (played by Shabana Azmi).

His character’s agenda is to bring arms and ammunition to India and spread terrorism across the country in the name of religion. However, Amma who follows the path of humanity and does not want people to get divided by religion, will stand up and fight against him.

“I’m excited to be back on television after a hiatus of almost eight years. I kept on getting a lot of offers for television, but I was waiting for a strong character and a unique storyline. And, when I was narrated the role of Pathan, I agreed instantly,” Jahangir said in a statement.

“The best thing about the show is that it is a weekend show and I don’t have to shoot for it every day. Additionally, it is a finite series and is shot on a film format with high production values,” he added.

“Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma”, aired on Zee TV, narrates the journey of an ordinary woman named Zeenat, who is ditched by her husband during partition, but faces challenges and bounces back with her strength, to emerge as an inspiration and leader of the masses.