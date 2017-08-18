Jacqueline goes gaga over ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ contestants

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez appeared on “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6” alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra and was in awe of the contestants of the popular children’s singing reality show.

Jacqueline was surprised by the talent of Kerala-based Vaishnav Girish, who performed on the song “Alvida” from the 2007 film “Life In A… Metro”.

“Vaishnav Girish, I think you’re ready to perform live. If you ever perform at a concert, I would specially stand in line to buy a ticket,” Jacqueline said.

Not only Jacqueline, her “A Gentleman” co-star Sidharth also was amazed by the talent on the show.

“Thank you for making a show like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’, as you are encouraging these talented young singers to accomplish their dreams. It is amazing the kind of talent that this platform has to offer and above all you are giving them the confidence to recognise their talent and helping them realise their true calling at such a tender age,” Sidharth said.

The episode of the Zee TV show featuring the two actors will be aired on Saturday.