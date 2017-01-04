Jackky Bhagnani’s Healthy Resolution

– MUMBAI

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has vowed to stay off unhealthy food in 2017, and says he will also try to keep the environment clean.

Jackky, who launched “Kasrat” – a new fitness video which will be shown in schools of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – shared his fitness goals for the year on his Twitter handle.

He also posted a photograph of himself showing his physique.

“10 years to get here. This year will try to keep the environment clean alongside my diet. Resolution 2017,” Jackky tweeted.

On the work front, Jackky is hoping that his debut production “Sarbjit” moves ahead in the Oscar race. The film made it to an initial list of 336 feature films eligible for the upcoming 89th Academy Awards’ Best Picture category.

The film, directed by Omung Kumar, is a biopic on Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism and spying in Pakistan and was sentenced to death. He was attacked by inmates at a prison in Lahore in April 2013 and died a few days later.

– IANS