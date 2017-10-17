Jack Martins for Nassau County Executive

NEW YORK

News India Times and Desi Talk have endorsed Senator Jack Martins as the candidate for Nassau County Executive, running on the Republican Party line.

As a son of immigrants, a husband and the father of four daughters, Martins is focused on making Nassau County a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Jack was a New York State Senator and also the Mayor of Mineola. He has the experience Nassau needs for this important job.

As Nassau County Executive, Jack will be committed to ending the corruption that has compromised the public’s trust in government, protecting local property taxpayers and creating an economic renaissance to provide a brighter future for the middle class.

Jack has plans to fix the fiscal situation in Nassau County, starting with fixing the broken property tax assessment system and finding a way to hold the line on taxes and balance the budget.

He also knows it is critical that government finds a way to earn back the public trust. As such, he has proposed a new Nassau County Code of Ethics that includes:

Enhanced vetting to prevent nepotism and improper instances of simultaneous employment with multiple governmental entities or county contractors.

Rigorous review of all county contracts and vendors to prevent conflicts of interest.

More expansive financial disclosure requirements for elected officials and policymakers.

Creation of a new electronic filing system to facilitate the enforcement of these requirements.

Another important issue is the heroin and opioid addiction problem. The cornerstone of Jack Martins’ plan to combat heroin and opioid abuse in Nassau County is to convert vacant facilities at Nassau University Medical Center into a full-service in-patient treatment center for patients combatting heroin and opioid addiction. The new in-patient treatment center will provide comprehensive medical detoxification and rehabilitation services, with all the additional benefits associated with being located at the Medical Center. Given the depth of the opioid problem on Long Island, the region does not currently have a sufficient number of beds. In fact, the region lost capacity with the closing of Long Beach Medical Center after Superstorm Sandy and, before that, with the closure of Topic House in Plainview.

Jack Martins is an honest, sincere, hard-working and proven leader which is so much needed with what is going on in our county. His opponent Laura Curran wants to look backward and talk about corruption of other people. Martins wants to look forward and discuss ways to make Nassau the best it can be.

We urge voters to elect the right candidate, Jack Martins, in the best interest of the county.