It’s Hillary: A Majority Of Desis Pick Their Debate Winner

By Suman Guha Mozumder and Ela Dutt

If not from the word go, it was all the way Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York Sept. 26.

Most Indian-Americans, from New York to Texas to California felt that she clearly established herself as the more mature and commanding figure compared to her Republican rival Donald Trump who was forced to be on defensive most of the time on stage.

Many people Desi Talk spoke to said that Clinton stole the show because of her composure and confidence in contrast to Trump’s hollowness and inability to maneuver his way out when he was put in tight corner, especially on his business dealings.

“Trump may know what reality shows are, but his answers had no realistic vision or value at all. He did not seem to know all the facts about government and did not seem to be well-informed. I think the real Trump was exposed tonight,” said Anil D. Kulkarni, a professor of surgery, at University of Texas Medical School in Houston.

Similar was the take of Abin Kuriakose, 26, program manager for World Business Chicago, a city agency, and the Chicago representative for South Asians for Hillary. “Trump is a master showman and TV performer, but that did not work for a presidential debate,” he said.

Kulkarni, who is a Fulbright-Nehru Scholar, said that Trump exposed himself by his constant denials and talking about things that were not true at all. “I think Trump may have convinced his own supporters tonight that he is not trustworthy because he said things that are not true and could be easily verified,” Kulkarni said, referring among others, to his claim that he has established very good relations with the African-American community, something that is not borne out by polls.

Maj. Kamal Kalsi, an ER doctor and a U.S. Army officer who was deployed to Afghanistan and has served in the military for 15 years, felt the same way. “As expected, Trump once again lied that he never supported the war in Iraq or the bombing of Libya. The American public has seen ample evidence that he in fact supported both. I appreciate when a politician admits that they are wrong. We are human and we all make mistakes. Hillary admitted her mistakes with regards to her emails and put the issue to rest,” Kalsi said.

Kalsi, who watched the debate with his family in his New Jersey home, said the debate was enlightening for him and his family because it revealed the characters of the two candidates.

“As a military veteran and an immigrant, I feel the debate offered great insights into the thought processes of each candidate. My family and I feel that Hillary’s arguments were well-thought out and made more sense. She advocated for the middle class, minorities and struggling families. That tone resonated with me and by the end of the debate, she appeared to be relaxed, poised and Presidential. I believe that the American public, including undecided voters, saw Hillary as the clear victor in last night’s debate,” Kalsi said.

Mahima Dhume, 24, who works in New York City, described the debate as fantastic. “It highlighted the differences between the two candidates. It showed Hillary stronger, and as a person who knows what she is doing,” she said.

Others like Natvar Bhavsar, a New York-based artist and painter who has lived in the city for over 50 years, felt that the debate clearly helped those undecided or uncommitted voters to lean more towards Clinton. “This change of heart and mind will start happening from tomorrow onwards. “When you want to see somebody become a president, you expect that person to have some kind of an aura, or at least some kind of presence. That was manifest on stage in the case of Clinton, but not Trump. Irrespective of whether she can become an inspiring leader or not, she definitely proved tonight that she is competent and knowledgeable on issues on which Trump did not seem anywhere near her. Also, Trump talked about bringing back jobs and getting money back to America and all that, but he did not want to talk about his own money and why he filed for bankruptcy. I think he looked very much like on the defensive,” he said.

Bhavsar’s take on uncommitted voters was borne out by people like Sanjay Singh 65, an undecided voter, who manages a hotel in Long Island. “I am an “undecided” voter, different from my son who is committed to Hillary Clinton. But after this debate, I am sure to vote for Hillary. I don’t agree with what Trump said about “Stop and Frisk” – I am totally against it. Lot of my friends got stopped under that policy. I’m not going to vote for him for that reason also,’ Singh said.

Most people Desi Talk spoke to, including Aneri Pradhan, a social entrepreneur from San Francisco, felt that people who watched the debate live seemed not to have any good opinion of the Republican candidate. “Most comments about Trump’s words were like ‘verbal diarrhea, made no sense, and overly defensive”, compared to Clinton who was “poised and prepared,” Pradhan said referring to some 18 members of a debate-watch party in South Bay.

Others like Aruna Gill, a writer and home-maker in Princeton, New Jersey, said that although she is not a fan of Clinton, the Democratic candidate has won this round. “He (Trump) was obnoxious with his interruptions. That will not go down well with people, especially women,because men do that all the time,” she said.

According to one estimate by some debate watchers, Trump avoided questions 10 times compared to Hillary’s one and he interrupted 28 times compared to Hillary’s seven times.

But Trump got in some hits as well.

Amit Prakash, 40, a history teacher from Brooklyn, and an avid Bernie Sanders supporter and blogger said that in general Clinton did well. She was able to deflect anything he attacked her on without seeming smug or condescending. So she came out a little more likeable.

“She was also choosing her language very carefully…. So it was a pretty good performance on her part. She fumbled on the race question because anyway, the biggest police union backs Trump. She tried to have it both ways instead of doubling down on the police force.

The notion that hundreds of years of racism can be trained out of people in a week is frankly, preposterous,” Prakash said.

“We thought Trump would lash out at her about Bill Clinton. That didn’t happen. But he steered the tax returns issue into her emails issues and that was great,” he said.

The majority opinion seemed to give Clinton A plus while Trump was viewed by most as “impetuous, almost like a child looking anxious and defensive,” Bhavsar said. “Visually speaking, Trump did not have the gravity when viewed next to Clinton,” he said.

To a question Vivek Wadhwa, an entrepreneur and academic and columnist, said that there was no doubt that Clinton won the debate by a landslide on several issues. “Trump openly admitted to not paying taxes. He waffled when it came to providing real policies. It was also clear that he was seeking tax breaks for his rich friends and corporations,” Wadhwa, based in California, said.

“I know several Indians who are supporting him, mainly for his anti-Muslim views. What they don’t understand is that to the people he is stoking, we are all Muslims. It doesn’t matter if we are Hindu, Sikh, or Jewish. We are going to be next on their list.”