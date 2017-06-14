Islamic Society of North America to hold 54th Annual Convention

The Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) will be holding its 54th Annual Convention from June 30 – July 3, 2017, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

The ISNA Convention is one of the largest Muslim gatherings in the United States and Canada, where Muslims and guests from other faith communities have a platform to network, exchange ideas and listen to renowned speakers. This year’s theme, “Hope and Guidance through the Qur’an,” will largely center on how faith can inspire the community to bring positive change in response to challenges and injustices of all forms, a press release from ISNA said.

The highlights of the three-day convention are: 200 well-known speakers, round table discussion, an interfaith reception, Qiraat competition, career fair and carnival, community recognition luncheon, young professionals luncheon, meet the author, bazaar with 550 booths, film festival, entertainment, health fair, art & photography exhibit, matrimonial banquets, a basketball tournament, children’s program and babysitting.

“ISNA’s Annual Convention is more than simply a coming together of the Muslim community,” Azhar Azeez, ISNA president, is quoted saying in the press release. “Our goal is to unite people across different faiths and backgrounds in the spirit of peace and better understanding. We hope the convention will be used as platform and catalyst for social change”, he added.

The keynote speaker during the Community Service Recognition Luncheon will be Linda Sarsour, co-chair of the National Women’s March. The luncheon will honor Dr. Sayyid M. Syeed for his lifelong dedication to serving the community, building interfaith relationships and social justice advocacy.

Complementing the main ISNA offering of programs, there are conferences being hosted by the Muslim Students Association of the U.S. & Canada (MSA National) and the Muslim Youth of North America (MYNA).

The ISNA describes itself as the largest and oldest Islamic umbrella organization in North America. Its mission is to foster the development of the Muslim community, interfaith relations, civic engagement, and better understanding of Islam.

Those wanting to register and participate can visit http://www.isna.net/54th-annual-isna-convention/ . For more information, contact Faryal M. Khatri, ISNA communications coordinator, (317) 373 0246, fkhatri@isna.net