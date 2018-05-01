ISKCON to host annual Holi DC festival in Maryland on May 6

The annual Holi DC festival will be held on Sunday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ISKCON of DC Temple in Potomac, Maryland.

The festival draws about 5,000 people every year from the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area.

The highlights of Holi DC this year include a $5 entry fee, free parking and shuttle service, a photo booth, hourly coordinated color throws and endless choices of vegetarian snacks and Indian-inspired meals or thalis, according to a press release.

“The beauty of the event is that by the end of the day everyone looks the same. The differences that usually divide us are gone and we are united by a universal commonality. It’s not just a Hindu event, it’s for everyone and it promotes inclusivity. We want everyone, of any religion or none, to experience the joy of the festival and to experience something positive together,” Anuttama Dasa, an ISKCON spokesperson, said in a press release.

Holi marks the beginning of Spring and represents new beginnings and renewal.

The festival allows people to momentarily forget their identities and come together as brothers and sisters covered in the same pink, purple and blue hues of color.

Although it is traditionally celebrated by Hindus and Indians alike, the festival has grown in popularity and has led to Holi-inspired color runs and similarly secular events here in the United States.