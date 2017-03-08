ISKCON to construct new temple in Naperville

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 8, 2017 6:46 pm

ISKCON Naperville has announced the construction of new temple beginning this May. The Bhumi Puja (ground-breaking ceremony) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 21. The new construction commences thereafter with the goal of achieving completion of Phase I by January 2018. A Krishna Prasadam lunch will be served on this occasion.

In pursuance of the great desire of Srila Prabhupada (Founder-Acharya of ISKCON), the new temple will be a center for disseminating the message of Bhagavad-Gita and Srimad-Bhagavatam. Delivered in a modern context to people irrespective of color, nationality, background or gender, the spiritual teachings are aimed to free mankind from the sufferings of material existence and help people find everlasting peace and happiness in Krishna Consciousness.

The new temple will have a deity alter with Sri Sri Radha Shyamasundar and will also offer seminars, workshops, expanded Sunday school programs for children’s education, summer and winter camps for children and young adults, and congregational outreach programs for spiritual education in multiple languages.

Equipped with a certified kitchen and a snack bar, the new temple will serve both vegan and vegetarian cuisines. A community hall will cater to social events, such as, birthdays, weddings, graduation ceremonies, etc. Apart from continuing to offer Krishna Prasadam as part of the regular ‘Sunday Feast’ program, the new temple will also facilitate an expanded prasadam distribution program to the community.

Health & wellness sessions on yoga, health fair and screenings, etc will be a regular feature in the program offerings besides a Gift Shop specializing in ethnic clothing, books, music, and devotional paraphernalia.

As ISKCON celebrates its fifty years of existence among 650 centers, temples, schools and colleges worldwide, ISKCON Naperville, conveniently located off Route 59 and I-88 in Naperville, IL, took on the noble mission to establish a new temple building at its current location. From its humble roots, ISKCON Naperville grew into an ardent congregation of hundreds of devotees, and continues to serve the spiritual needs of the community with the undeterred focus of spreading the ethos of Vedic spirituality.