Iqbal Khan to play robot in ‘Bahu Humari Rajni_kant’

, Posted On : February 10, 2017 10:47 pm

MUMBAI

Actor Iqbal Khan will make a cameo in the finale episode of TV show “Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant” as a robot.

“I love it when people try different stuff on TV, and when it works, it is a proud moment. ‘Bahu Humari Rajni_kant’ has been a great show and the audience, including me, has loved it. Amir Jaffar, the producer of the show, is a great friend so I had to do this cameo in the finale episode for him,” Iqbal said in a statement.

Iqbal’s character will change the dynamics of the Kant house in the Life OK show. It is a cameo role and his entry will mark an end to the show which started a year ago on February 15.

Its last episode will be aired on Feb. 13.

The show includes Ridhima Pandit as Rajni the robot, Raqesh Bapat as Shaan – the creator of Rajni, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Tanvi Thakkar, Mehul Nisar, Pankit Thakkar, Pallavi Pradhan and Rajendra Chawla.

– IANS