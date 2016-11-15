Internet Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal Joins NIN As Advisor

By a Staff Writer

Gurbaksh Chahal, founder, chairman and CEO of Gravity4, has joined Chicago-based NIN Ventures as a member of the advisory board, bringing a wealth of experience in internet entrepreneurship.

Gravity4 is a high frequency marketing cloud that dramatically boosts digital marketing across web and mobile through display, search, email, video, social, TV, and apps.

“We stand at the brink of time when personal devices are changing and taking over the world. It’s an exciting time as we see digital programmatic advertising grow and become a dominant player across all sectors. It’s time for the world to reinvent personalized marketing,” Chahal said, according to a company statement.

NIN has been on the forefront when it comes to being disruptive or investing in disruptive technologies. A disruptive technology is an innovation that changes an existing industry and also helps create a new market and value network, displacing an earlier technology or a way of doing business.

“At NIN.VC, we believe every sector at some point is up for disruption and as the consumer behavior patterns are changing, the ad tech industry is back on the radar. With that in mind, we are pleased to announce that Gurbaksh Chahal has joined NIN Ventures to be on the advisory board,” the company said in a statement.

Chahal, a die-hard Internet entrepreneur started his first company, ClickAgents, at the age of 16, in 1999. ClickAgents was one of the first ad networks focused around performance-based advertising, and 18 months later Chahal sold it for $40 million to ValueClick.

In January 2004, he launched his second company, BlueLithium, focused on data, optimization, and analytics, and became a pioneer in behavioral targeting, which was later acquired by Yahoo! for $300 million in cash.

“We welcome Mr. Chahal to our advisory board. We have great faith in Chahal and his contribution to the Ad Tech industry and believe his addition will strengthen our position in identifying key technologies in the space,” said Nin Desai, CEO of NIN Ventures.