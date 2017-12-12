International Mission of Mercy hold fundraiser for hurricane victims

NEW YORK – The International Mission of Mercy held a fundraising event attended by a crowd of 250 people, in Edison New Jersey.

The attendees at Mirage Banquet Hall, on Oak Tree Road, were treated to a wine tasting session, with a variety of gourmet food.

Raffles were held and presentations of the charity’s past works were delivered by various speakers. Attendees included Congressman Frank Pallone Jr., Mayor Tomas Lankey (Edison), Raymond Fredricks, CEO, JFK Hospital, Township Council President Ajay Patil (Edison), and other dignitaries.

Presentations were also given by IMMUSA Executive team members, including Vice President Jagdish Bharara, Vice President Dr. Bhudev Sharma, President and CEO Sandeep Sharma, and Founder and Chairman Emeritus Satish Mehtani.

Mehtani offered a standing prayer for Ambassador Ruth A. Davis (Ret.) who was not able to lead the event as she was hospitalized for a medical emergency. Davis has been a driving force in her role as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of IMMUSA.

Juhi Mehta Desai, Mrs. India New Jersey 2017, delighted guests drawing raffle prizes, posing for photos, leading the dance floor for an hour and charming all in attendance.

The night raised over $25,000 with the majority going to help fellow citizens in Puerto Rico. As of this date an estimated 50 Percent still have no electricity in the Island Commonwealth. IMMUSA has already sent medicine, diapers, baby products, toys and other supplies to Harvey and Irma Hurricane victims and continues it’s ongoing support.

The International Mission of Mercy USA, Inc. (or IMMUSA) is a Certified 501(c)(3) US tax-exempt nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide humanitarian aid to victims of disasters, alleviate hunger and poverty, support education and well-being of people around the world. IMMUSA was founded in 1991 by Mr. Satish Mehtani, a veteran of disaster relief missions in Kuwait (Gulf War), New York (9/11), Japan (2011 tsunami), Nigeria (2014 National Disaster), and Nepal (2015 earthquake). Please visit www.IMMUSA.org for more information about the ongoing works of this 100 percent volunteer charity based in Edison, New Jersey.