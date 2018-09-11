International Children’s Winter Games to take place in New York

The 2019 International Children’s Winter Games will be taking place for the first time in Lake Placid, New York, between January 6 and 11, 2019.

The Games are modeled after the Olympics and the competition is open for youth between the ages of 12 to 15.

Geared towards a friendly competition and international cultural diversity, the competition will be held with 31 events and eight different sports, including alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, snowboard and long track speed skating.

“I am very excited to be a part of these Games and watch the plans come together. I’m looking forward to not only the sporting competitions, but the cultural exchanges that will be integral to the event,” race director Sue Cameron is quoted saying, in a press release.

The entry into the winter Games is by invitation only and almost 600 athletes, from 38 cities and 16 countries are expected to participate.

In addition to the sports competition, the city will offer cultural exchange events and entertainment programs to help create lasting friendships and memories.

The alpine and freestyle skiing and snowboarding will be held at Whiteface Mountain, in Wilmington, and the Nordic ski events will be held at the Olympic Jumping Complex.

The Olympic speed skating oval will host long track speed skating, while the Olympic Center’s Herb Brooks Arena will be the site of Opening and Closing ceremonies, figure skating and hockey.

“As our winter event season rapidly approaches these winter Games are taking shape with cooperation from our sport organizers as well as our volunteer committee members. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for these young athletes from around the globe to create lasting friendships and memories through sport,” ORDA’s director of events Jeff Potter, is quoted saying, in a press release.