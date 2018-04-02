International awards recognize service to Indian-American community

More than 250 people attended an event organized by Sreenath Enterprise Inc., dedicated to recognizing the service of several Indian-Americans and their organizations March 30, at the World Fair Marina in Flushing, New York City.

Among those bestowed the Golden International Excellence Award, was Desi Talk publisher and Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh. A well-known allergist and immunologist, as well as businessman in the tri-state area, Dr. Parikh was honored for his philanthropy as well as his contributions to the U.S.-India relationship, including establishing the Parikh Foundation for India’s Global Development, a think-tank aimed at harnessing the intellectual capital of Indian-Americans and U.S. experts on India to develop new ideas for new paradigms of making a positive change in the world.

“We want to recognize people who do good for the community,” Suhag Mehta told Desi Talk. Others recognized at the GIEF event included Harshad Patel, a successful New York hotelier; four leaders in the non-profit organization Vegetarian Vision, including Malti Shah, Chandra Mehta, K.K. Mehta, and H.K. Shah, according to Suhag Mehta, president of Shreenath Enterprise Inc. Floral Park India Day Parade supported Shreenath Enterprise Inc.

Also present at the event were Bollywood star and former model, Mahima Chaudhry, and Jyotika Tangri, a Sa Re Ga Ma finalist who won the Zee Cine award for her debut hit playback song, “Pallo Latke.”