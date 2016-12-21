International Award For New Jersey Neuro-oncologist

By a Staff Writer

Sumul N. Raval, a leading neuro-oncologist at Monmouth Medical Center and Community Medical Center in New Jersey, has recently been honored with a prestigious international award for state-of-the-art treatment to people with brain tumors.

Raval, a board-certified neurologist who completed fellowship in neuro-oncology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, was presented with the GBM (Glioblastoma Multiforme) Heroes Award during the 21st annual scientific meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The honor recognizes individuals who have dedicated their lives to helping patients with GBM and their families, according to CURE magazine that organized the Scottsdale meeting.

This year’s conference drew 3,600 neuro-oncologists, neuro-surgeons, radiation oncologists, neuro-radiologists and scientists from 55 countries, and is said to be the most comprehensive neuro-oncology meeting in the world.

“This is an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime honor,” said Raval, noting that the global recognition is especially rare for a doctor at a community hospital. “I am humbled and grateful to receive this award.”

Both the Monmouth Medical Center and the Community Medical Center, where Raval works, are RWJBarnabas Health facilities, New Jersey’s biggest health care system.

Raval is founder and director of the David S. Zocchi Brain Tumor Center at Monmouth Medical Center, New Jersey’s first and most comprehensive facility specializing in brain tumors that brings leading-edge care to the local community. The program draws patients from across the country and as far away as Sweden, Russia, Venezuela, Turkey and India.

Raval has earned national recognition for participating in clinical trials to advance knowledge about treatment options for brain tumors, and his research has been published in peer-reviewed medical journals and also presented at national meetings of the American Society for Clinical Oncology. “He is very deserving of this honor,” said Robert Braun, vice president of cancer services for RWJBarnabas Health.