INOC welcomes Capt. Amarinder Singh’s landslide victory in Punjab

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 17, 2017 6:11 pm

Members and supporters of the Indian National Overseas Congress, USA welcomed the news of Capt. Amarinder Singh’s party’s landslide victory (77/117) in the state elections in Punjab. The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief was sworn in as the state’s 26th chief minister at the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, March 16. This is his second stint as Punjab chief minister.

The March 12 event in New York event was led by Harbachan Singh, in the absence of Chairman George Abraham and President Mohinder Singh Gilzian, who were both in Punjab to welcome the election results.

Senior Vice President Tejinder Singh Gill, Vice President Karamjit Singh Dhaliwal, and Jasvir Singh Nawanshr, president of the Punjab Chapter of INOC, also spoke at the event and expressed confidence in Capt. Amarinder Singh’s leadership.