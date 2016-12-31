INOC USA President In Punjab For Election Campaign

By a Staff Writer

The Indian National Overseas Congress USA said last week its president Mohinder Singh Gilzian has already gone to Punjab to start campaign for Congress party candidates although the complete list of the candidates is yet to be released.

In a press statement INOC USA said that Gilzian is already on the ground in Punjab and campaigning. “We are committed to supporting Capt. Amarinder Singh and the Congress party to return to power in the state where corruption and mismanagement under Akali rule have become the order of the day and negatively impacting the lives of the ordinary citizens’ Gilzian was quoted as saying. “We want to see Punjab return to its glory days as a model state where we have achieved greater development in the social and economic realm” he added.

The elections for the Punjab State Assembly are expected to be held towards the end of January, or early February. INOC, USA strongly believes that only the Congress Party under Capt. Amarinder Singh can solve such problems well and that he has a track record to prove his efficacy. His new Congress manifesto is full of descriptions of programs to successfully deal with each such problem.

INOC, USA promises to do all it can that include sending additional volunteers to Punjab to help the party win back the state for the sake of its citizens, and the Congress party.