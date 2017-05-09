INOC USA meets to celebrate newly elected head of Punjab Pradesh Congress

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 9, 2017 8:03 pm

The Indian National Overseas Congress, USA (INOC) held a meeting in Richmond Hill, New York to celebrate and congratulate the newly elected President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Sunil Kumar Jhakar.

Jhakar was elected thrice from Abohar Constituency of Punjab (2002-2017). The INOC, USA (Punjab Wing) welcomed the choice of Jhakar and hoped he would help further strengthen the Congress Party.

Among those who attended the event were George Abraham, chairman, Mohinder Singh Gilzian, president, and Jasvir Singh (Punjab Chapter President).