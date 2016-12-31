INOC Launches ‘Chalo Punjab’ Campaign Ahead Of State Elections

By a Staff Writer

The Indian National Overseas Congress (I) USA, chaired by Shudh Parkash Singh urged all Punjabis as well as people from Haryana to support Capt. Amarinder Singh in the upcoming Punjab state assembly elections and help him win as the Congress party candidate.

The call was made at an event in Richmond Hill Dec. 22, attended by NRIs from Punjab and Haryana. The event began with launching of the ‘Chalo Punjab’ campaign and with release of a 2017 Calendar with a photo of Capt. Singh, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

AICC Chairman Karan Singh is said to have assigned the task of organizing NRI support for Punjab elections to INOC leader Shudh Parkash Singh, who is currently its national chairman. Singh said that the ‘Chalo Punjab’ campaign committee will be headed by INOC PUNJAB chapter president Gurmit Singh Gill.

In their address both Singh and Gill urged all Punjabis to united support Capt. Singh and help save Punjab. Lavika Bhagat Singh, national president of the organization, said that the campaign should be described “Chalo Punjab – Dobara” (Go to Punjab Again), as chairman Shudh Prakash Singh had led a big ‘Chalo Punjab Jatha’ in last elections also.

At the same gala event Charan Singh Prempura was inaugurated as the new president of the Haryana chapter of INOC. The outgoing President Sher Singh Madra passed the baton on to the new president.

New York State Assemblyman David Weprin, who was the guest of honor, presented a proclamation to Charan Singh and delivered the keynote address.

The grand event was attended by many INOC leaders, including national vice president Kalathil Varughese, national general secretary Rajender Dichpally, the Reverend Varghese President of INOC Kerala.