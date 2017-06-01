INOC elects new president Shudh Parkash Singh

NEW YORK – Shudh Parkash Singh was unanimously elected as the National President of the Indian National Overseas Congress USA (INOC) at their latest meeting on May 27.

Dr. Karan Singh, Chairman, Foreign Affairs Dept of AICC, congratulated INOC USA and complimented Singh, telling him, in a statement, “this is a recognition of the valuable services that you have rendered to the INOC over many years. This being the only recognized organization by the Indian International Congress in the United States, its functioning has a special significance.”

Former minister Preneet Kaur also expressed her joy over the election and hoped that “Shudh will continue to work with the same dedication and serve as the goodwill ambassador of Punjab to spread the word on the good work being done by the Punjab government at a rapid pace.”

Shudh Singh, in a statement, said: “My main goal will be to coordinate NRIs and Government of Punjab so the needy farmers can be helped and the poorest children can be educated. I wish to work closely with congress party leaders, especially Capt. Amarinder Singh to assist him in bringing the change that Punjabis all over the world are looking for.”

In the past, Singh was honored by the Indian Association of Long Island, New York, with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Before becoming President, Singh served as the Chairman, Senior Vice President, Vice President and EC Member of INOC since Sonia Gandhi founded it 17 years ago in New York, according to a press release.

Singh currently serves as the Chairman of Nassau County Indian American Economic Advisory Committee, which was established in 2014. In 2011, he was appointed as Chief Coordinator by the PPCC President Maharaja Amarinder Singh at a special ceremony in India.

Singh has received numerous amounts of honors as well, including, one form Union Cabinet Minister of India Ambika Soni for his effort in making the “Chalo Punjab” campaign a success, an Achievers Award from the National Association of Life Underwriters in 1995 and the Management Leader’s Award which he received at an international conference held in California the year after. The Washington based Business Advisory Council had selected him for the 2003 Business Man of the Year award, but he declined.

He has also sat on the board of Directors of LIGRA and other Chambers of Commerce and was presented a ‘Gold Medal of Peace’ by The Gandhi Global Family at a special function in New York, in 2014.

Singh is the founder of the charity “Kundan & Santosh Jasuja Foundation,” named after his parents; the foundation supports various programs the take place to help the less fortunate in the U.S. and India.

Singh is the CEO of the Jasuja group of companies known as JGroup, which is mainly in real estate development in the U.S. and India but also operates a chain of gas stations, convenient stores, repair shops and restaurants. The group recently developed an indoor Indian shopping center in Hicksville, NY called Kundan Galleria.

Singh was born and brought up in Abohar, Punjab, where he studied Mechanical Engineering at Chandigarh College of Engineering. He then continued his education in the U.S. and has been living in New York for the last 30 years. He currently lives in Long Island, New York, with his wife and three children.