INIFD showcases ‘Vibrant India’ at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK – ‘Vibrant India’ celebrated a second season at the New York Fashion Week, on Friday, September 7.

Guests at the show included the Consul General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty, and his wife Tanuja Chakravorty.

The designers, all students from the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) in India, showcased their creations, which included mostly western outfits. A traditional Indian bride and groom outfit kicked off the show.

There were a few outfits that were intriguing – like a floral patterned dress with a very low back; a rainbow colored dress with blue beads on the side – in time for legalization of LGBT rights in India; a pink dress with blue butterflies, and a pink skirt with ruffles on it.

The rest of the 14 outfits, however, just looked out of place. The golden flake eyebrows displayed by models didn’t help the overall look of the creations either.

Consul General Chakravorty, speaking at the meet, praised the designers and was happy to see their designs showcased during the New York Fashion Week.

“I think whatever I say will not match the incredible beauty we just saw right now. I didn’t find a signature in the collection and that is because every collection was made by a different designer who is a student of the organization in India, which brings together the diversity, color and vibrancy of India,” Chakravorty said.

“I think the collection also reflects the vibrancy and the rise of India and I would encourage those who are in the fashion industry to look at these designs because when you deal with India, you deal with 1.3 billion people. You deal with the world’s fastest growing economy, you deal with people who share the same values and passions just like the people of the U.S.,” he said.

“The U.S. is the world’s oldest democracy and India is the world’s largest democracy and I think we share an alliance, a passion and values for the future. When you deal with India, you deal with the future because 70 percent of India’s population is below the age of 30, so you are dealing with a young nation. Thus, India has to succeed somehow and what better success can we have than on the ramp of fashion,” Chakravorty added.

INIFD is the largest network of design Institutes in the world and they have many centers all across India and in 11 other countries. It is the only Indian student body to successfully showcase for five consecutive seasons at ‘India Day’ during London Fashion Week.