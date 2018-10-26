Infosys wins court case against Infosys International in name settlement

Infosys Ltd. has won a lawsuit against Long Island firm Infosys International Inc., to have the company change its name after using it for 28 years.

According to a Newsday report, in a lawsuit filed in April 2017, the Indian IT company argued that the name of the Long Island-based company “has caused actual consumer confusion” and as a result, Infosys has been “damaged and will continue to be irreparably harmed unless the conduct at issue is enjoined.”

The difference between the two companies is that Infosys Ltd. is a publicly traded company based in India, which offers IT products and services while Infosys International is a privately owned IT consultancy, which had about 65 employees.

The Indian company has operated under its name in the United States since 1981, whereas the local company was founded in 1986 by Raj Mehta, who told Newsday that the company will change its name soon.

According to a permanent injunction issued earlier this month, Infosys International is prevented from using the name Infosys or any name “confusingly similar” in connection with its products or services.

The two parties also agreed to a confidential settlement, a court document said.