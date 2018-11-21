Infosys to open new hub in Texas, hire 500 by 2020

Infosys has announced in a press release, that it will open its next technology and innovation hub in the state of Texas and will plan to hire 500 American workers in the state by 2020.

The hub will be located in Richardson, Texas, and have a special focus on the telecommunications, retail and banking sectors.

Infosys’ investment in Texas reinforces the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation for American enterprises by leveraging local talent alongside the best global talent, while the new Texas employees will include recent college graduates from around the state.

Infosys recently opened a hub in North Carolina and it plans to hire 10,000 Americans along with hiring more than 6,200 since May 2017.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Texas, which is another important step in our continued investment in driving digital transformation for American businesses. Digital is rapidly changing every industry, and our hubs will allow us to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside our clients,” Infosys chief executive Pravin Rao said in a statement.

According to a press release, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that Infosys investment in Texas “will provide Texans with the training and skills they need to compete in today’s technology-driven economy.”

The company’s “investment in the state will further improve its ability to serve clients by broadening the STEM talent pipeline and provide training for the specialist skills that Infosys clients need,” Infosys president Ravi Kumar added.

The city of Richardson, Richardson Chamber of Commerce and Richardson Rotary Clubs, selected Infosys to receive the International Business EDGE Award, earlier this month.

Infosys has opened two Technology and Innovation Hubs so far with one in Indianapolis, Indiana and another in Raleigh, North Carolina, and it plans to open additional ones Hartford, Connecticut and Phoenix, Arizona; as well as a unique Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island, the press release added.

The company will make Indianapolis as its main hub in North America and will build a $245 million campus there, including a 125,000 sq. ft. training center and 250-person dorm to train U.S. employees and clients who want to re-skill their own employees.