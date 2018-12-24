IndUS Business Journal releases top 50 highest paid Indian-American Executives of 2018

The IndUS Business Journal has released its list of the 50 highest paid Indian-American executives in America, for this year.

Topping the list this year is Pepsi-Cola’s former President and CEO Indra K. Nooyi, with a total compensation of $25.9 million, while Google CEO Sundar Pichai made only $1.3 million this year.

“When we began our research, our goal was to compile a list of highest paid Indian American executives with $1 million plus annual compensation. As the research progressed, we made $5 million cut off point, and still the number reached over 50,” Upendra Mishra, publisher of IndUS Business Journal, is quoted saying in a press release.

According to a press release, the list is based on total compensation in 2017, including base salary, bonus, incentives and stock award value. The report is compiled based on public documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, public records and news reports.

Here are the top five:

Rank: 1

Name: Indra K. Nooyi

Title: Former President/CEO

Company: Pepsi-Cola

Total Compensation: $25.9 million

Rank: 2

Name: Satya Nadella

Title: CEO

Company: Microsoft

Total Compensation: $25.84 million

Rank: 3

Name: Shantanu Narayen

Title: President/CEO

Company: Adobe Systems

Total Compensation: $21.93 million

Rank: 4

Name: Ajay Banga

Title: President/CEO

Company: Master Card

Total Compensation: $18.68 million

Rank: 5

Name: Bob Patel

Title: CEO

Company: Lyondellbasell Industries

Total Compensation: $17.6 million

For the full list visit: https://indusbusinessjournal.com/2018/12/50-highest-paid-indian-american-executives-starting-at-5-million/