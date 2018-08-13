Indo-US homeland security talks should continue, envoy tells Rijiju

NEW DELHI – US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster on Monday told Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju that his country was keen on continuing the ongoing homeland security dialogue between the two countries to jointly counter the threats posed by terrorism.

Juster’s remarks came during half-an-hour meeting with Rijiju at his North Block office where they took up homeland security issues.

“The US Ambassador and other embassy officials reiterated the strong resolve of India and US to jointly counter the threats posed by terrorism to two of the world’s biggest democracies as well as world peace,” a Home Ministry statement said.

In the meeting Juster expressed his country’s keenness to “continue the ongoing Homeland Security Dialogue to a concrete conclusion,” the statement added.

The envoy was accompanied by other officials of the US Embassy.

During a joint meeting on July 18, senior officers from both sides had agreed to work out modalities to address issues relating to security cooperation, customs and immigration, aviation security and capacity building.

On August 7, Juster also held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra.