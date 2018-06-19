Indo-French ties driven by Modi-Macron chemistry: Sushma Swaraj

PARIS, France – India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has credited the special chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron for the new dynamism in the Indo-French relationship.

“India and France are in a new phase of their relationship. I can see a new energy between the two countries. This is due to the special chemistry that our Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron enjoy. This chemistry was very much visible during the visit of President Macron to India and it allowed us to sign a number of important agreements that will take our bilateral relationship to a new level,” Swaraj said while addressing a large gathering of Indian diaspora living in France, organised at the Indian Embassy in Paris.

Swaraj left Paris Tuesday afternoon the successful completion to her maiden visit to France in her current role.

Swaraj reached Paris yesterday afternoon for a whirlwind 24-hour visit to the French capital, her first visit to France since taking charge as India’s External Affairs Minister in May 2014.

She called on Macron on Monday at the Palais Elysees and later held discussions with the diplomatic adviser to the French President. She also had long discussions with her French counterpart, Jean Yves Le Drian, at the Qua’ d’Orsay, the offices of the French Foreign Affairs ministry, just across the river from the French Presid’nt’s home.

In the meeting with Drian, of the numerous issues discussed, one of the most significant was the commitment by both the countries to significantly boost their bilateral trade, which has stagnated in the 8-9 billion euro range for several years. The two sides decided to push the trade to 15 billion euros within the next two years.

In her address to the diaspora, Swaraj committed that her ministry and the embassy were available to the Indian diaspora at all the time”. “My ministry and this embassy is here to help you 24 by 7,” she declared, amidst loud cheers from the diaspora.

But she also had a word of advice for the Indian community in Franc”. “Wherever I have visited, I have heard three things about Indians which make me very proud of our diaspora. One Indians are good neighbours, two they are hard working and three they follow the law and order. These three things are the aspects that are most visible about any community and hence it is very important for all of you to consider yourselves as the real ambassadors of India. Your actions will leave a lasting memory for the French and hence it is important that you keep in mind that you are representing India here and whatever you do will impact In’ia’s image in the mind of the ordinary French,” Swaraj said.

During the event, Swaraj also released a book in French about doing business with Indian states, published by Media India Group on behalf of the Indian Embass”. “This is the first time that such a book has been published which will give French businessmen and investors detailed information about investment opportunities in various Indian states,” said Indian Ambassador to France Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

(Paris-based Ranvir S. Nayar is managing director of the Media India Group. He can be contacted at r.nayar@mediaindia.eu)