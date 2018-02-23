Indo-Canadian Anita Nair asks for financial help to fly back to Canada

NEW YORK – Anita Nair, an Indo-Canadian who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2012, is seeking help from the public so she can return to Canada for better treatment.

When Nair was on a trip to India in 2014, she had to get a tracheostomy as her health worsened and since then has been on ventilator support.

However, her body was not been able to adapt to the tracheostomy well enough and she soon developed several infections along with gaining the inability to breathe comfortably, leading to many hospital visits.

Only over the last year has Nair’s health been stable but in this time she and her husband Sajeev, who takes care of her constantly, have had to use their savings to pay for treatments as they have no health insurance in India.

Now they can’t afford to keep paying the hefty fees anymore, so they want to go back to Canada. The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi has estimated $51,000 for their flight back.

“To travel back I will need a medical escort. I will need to be on a stretcher for the duration of the flight because I am a quadriplegic now,” Nair says on her GoFundMe page, adding that “some commercial flights do allow stretchers.”

“Asking for help raising money is the hardest thing I have done so far, probably as hard as coming to terms with the fact that I had ALS,” Nair pleads.

Nair is trying to raise $75,000.

Help Nair at https://www.gofundme.com/sx8rj-medical-and-travel-expenses.