Indo-British artist Anish Kapoor wins 2017 Genesis Prize

Editor, Posted On : February 7, 2017 9:15 pm

Britain-based Indian-origin artist and human rights activist Anish Kapoor has been honored with the 2017 Genesis Prize given by the Genesis Prize Foundation.

The prize was awarded by the Genesis Prize Foundation, the Government of Israel and the Jewish Agency on February 5.

Kapoor has decided to use the $1 million award money to help refugees and try to expand the Jewish community’s engagement in a global effort to support the Syrian refugees, according to a statement issued by Genesis Prize Foundation.

His famous work ‘Turning the World Upside Down’ sculpture has been placed at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Some of his other works which gained worldwide attention are ‘Cloud Gate’ placed in Chicago’s Millennium Park and ‘Orbit’ in London.

Born in Mumbai to a Baghdadi Jewish mother and Indian father, Kapoor moved to Israel at the age of 16 and is based in Britain since 1970. He has also been a public advocate and fought for the betterment of the refugees.

Natan Sharansky, Head of Genesis Prize selection committee, said: “Anish Kapoor has campaigned against indifference his whole life. His message is clear, powerful, and inspiring. I am confident that Anish will use the Genesis Prize to build on the good work and his voice and energy will help to focus more people on the need to alleviate the suffering of refugees.”

The Israeli Embassy in the national capital also congratulated Kapoor upon receiving the 2017 Genesis Prize.

“I congratulate Kapoor for winning the prestigious Genesis Prize of 2017. Kapoor’s contribution to the world — both artistic and humanitarian — is deservedly celebrated,” Israel Ambassador Daniel Carmon said in a statement.

Established in 2012, the annual Genesis Prize has been dubbed by Time Magazine as the “Jewish Nobel”.