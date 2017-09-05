Indo American Fair held in New Jersey

The Indo American Fair, organized and presented by Zee TV, was held on Sept. 2 and 3 at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, New Jersey.

The fair, which attracted thousands, featured Bollywood dancing and singing performances by local talent, classical dance performances by Karnatik Music and an impromptu dance competition from the audience which gave away prizes such as a Cash Certificate of $2,500, given by Ashley Furniture; Peral earrings worth $1,200, given by Deepak Kavadia; Diamond bracelets and necklace, given by Farmers Insurance; special tooth brushes and dental care items, given by Academy Dental; gifts, given by New York Life and much more.

Kids also enjoyed rides at Eddie Amusement, nearby while others enjoyed fashion attractions such as the selling of kurtis, Silk Sarees, scarfs, stoles, handicrafts, bags, jewelry, bangles, diamond jewelry, one-gram gold jewelry, food, live DJ and more.

Bollywood singer and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Vaishali Mhade performed live on Saturday and Bengal Queen and Sa Re Ga Ma Winner Adriza Chakravarty performed live on Sunday.

They sang a variety of their songs including Pinga from the movie Bajirao Mastani and made the crowd go wild as they danced to the beats.

Many elected officials including the mayor of West Windsor and Assemblyman Dan Benson, as well as vendors from different states attended the fair which also promoted local businesses.

The Indo American Fair is a one of a kind event that brings together the art, culture, and heritage of the Indian American community in New Jersey.

In the past, the Fair was recognized as one of the best community events in the State of New Jersey and the organizers were honored by the Senate and the General Assembly for promoting the love, harmony and diversity which exist within the state.