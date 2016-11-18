Indo-American Engineers And Architects Hold Annual Gala

By a Staff Writer

The Society of Indo-American Engineers and Architects held its 36th annual gala Nov. 5 at the Grand Hyatt in Manhattan attended among others by a number of officials from the City as well as the Indian Consulate in New York.

Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, deputy consul general of India in New York who attended the event, congratulated SIAEA for being nominated for the 2017 Pravasi Bhartiya Samman award by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

He acknowledged the contribution of the Indian-American community and encouraged continued engagement between India and the U.S. to strengthen the bilateral bonds and partnerships.

Among the guests in attendance were New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, deputy mayor Richard Buery, Ronnie Hakim, MTA Transit president and Gordon Tung, NYC School Construction Authority vice president, all of whom were honored by SIAEA president Vikrant Sampat, and SIAEA president-elect, Shailesh Naik.

A number of representatives from the public and private sector covering professions and trades that support the construction industry including engineers, architects, construction managers, bonding agents, material suppliers, specialty vendors, bankers and attorneys attended the event.

The traditional lamp-lighting ceremony was led by Shilpa Sampat, followed by unveiling of the gala souvenir by the honored chief guests. The souvenir had endorsements from dignitaries and SIAEA sponsors and included letters from Consul General of India in New York Riva Ganguly Das, New York gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and comptroller Stringer expressing their support and best wishes for SIAEA.

At the gala achievement awards were presented to 9 distinguished professionals, including Alok Saha, Bharat Kothari, Chetan Patel, Chirag Patel, Gary Guleria, Jay Agarwal, Manik Arora, Sid Raman, and Mitul Patel.

Scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to 10 students of Indian origin pursuing degrees in engineering and architecture.