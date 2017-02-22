Indo American Community Services to host a South Asian women’s conference

Staff Writer, Posted On : February 22, 2017 5:02 pm

Indo American Community Services will host its annual South Asian Women’s Conference 2017 to be held April 9 at the Naperville Marriott.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Breaking Barriers – Today’s Women Leaders”. The conference will provide unique opportunities for the participants to exchange ideas and gain insights into professional development and issues important to women in today’s workforce.

Some of the Speakers include Suja Chandrasekaran, chief digital officer, Kimberly Clark; Priya Dayananda, executive director of Federal Government Affairs at KPMG; Maryam Saleh, vice president, Programs at MATTER; and Lei Schlitz, executive vice president at ITW.

The entrance fee is $30 till March 19 and $40 after March 19; and Entrance Fee: $30 till March 19th, $40 after March 19; and includes appetizers and dinner.

Registration will open soon at iacsinfo.org

The IACS is a non profit based in Chicago that aims to empower the South Asian community in then U.S. through diversity job fairs, professional networking, women’s forums and student internships.