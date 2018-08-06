Indira Lakshmanan Appointed Executive Director of The Pulitzer Center

The Pulitzer Center recently named Indira Lakshmanan, currently the Poynter Institute’s Newmark Chair in journalism ethics, as their next executive director.

Marking a long and illustrious career spanning several American presidential election cycles, conflict and violence around the world, and broad-based global affairs, Lakshmanan’s appointment comes at a time when trust in journalistic institutions has repeatedly been called into question by prominent world politicians.

Jon Sawyer, the Pulitzer Center’s founder and executive director, is “honored that Indira is joining … she is a proven leader, a compelling voice both for the maintenance of essential journalism standards and for engagement with the…issues that affect us all,” according to a press release.

Lakshmanan is committed to better organizing and promoting the Center’s sustained presence in news media, and wants to integrate reporting with educational initiatives around the world, the Center said in the release.

She covered foreign policy and politics as a Bloomberg reporter for nearly a decade, investigating everything from the Bosnian War to terrorism in the Middle East, and interviewing notorious sovereigns including Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, before contributing to Politico and PBS Newshour, and writing for The Boston Globe.

As an academic, she is working to re-establish the public’s faith in the integrity of print sources, and interacts directly with learning institutions to improve discourse on truth-telling in classrooms and lecture halls everywhere.

Lakshmanan graduated from Harvard University magna cum laude, and received the prestigious Nieman Journalism Scholarship.