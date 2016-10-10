India’s ‘Strategic Entanglement’ With Russia To Continue, Says Author

By a Staff Writer

India and Russia’s strategic entanglement is likely to continue to become stronger while New Delhi will attempt to seek sophisticated weapon systems from Western countries, particularly, the United States, says Vivek Prahladan, a visiting researcher at Keio University, Japan.

In his just published book, ‘India and the Cold War: the nation declassified’ Prahladan notes that the recent news of commissioning two Akula-II submarines as well as four TU-22 M3 backfire bombers were leftover decisions from the Cold War era and it demonstrates that the “institutional memory of India and Russian strategic entanglement is likely to continue to become stronger while India will attempt to seek sophisticated weapon systems from Western countries and U.S. in particular.”

Prahladan, formerly a visiting research scholar at King’s College, London, says that India’s current model was part of the Indira Doctrine as it evolved in the 1980s wherein she agreed to lease nuclear submarine fleet from Soviet Union while delegation level discussions took place on TOW missiles and Howitzers with the US.

“The recent U.S. Presidential decision to supply F-16 units to Pakistan falls very much within the cold war subcontinent framework,” Prahladan said in an interview.

In 1980, he says, the U.S. had decided to supply F-16 to Pakistan and at that time, current Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar, who was in the Americas Division of MEA, had written reports on the F-16 sale by U.S. to Pakistan, and the slightly recent diplomatic flare-up on their sale after a gap of about 35 years must have felt like history coming full circle for Jaishankar.

“The arguments of then and now remain nearly identical and demonstrates that cold war dynamics continue to have blowback in the subcontinent even today. A strategic surge is discernible in the intent around the current Prime Minister’s decision-making that is not quite available to any sweeping summarization.

“Therefore, the cold war practices, especially from 1980 onwards, have direct relevance in policy terms and this book has demonstrated this with specific negotiations or incidents,” Prahladan says.

The book, published by Haranand Publications, New Delhi, bring to light the hitherto ‘secret history’ of how India’s Prime Ministers, their closest advisers, diplomats, intelligence agencies and military led the nation through the transformation of world order in the cold war era.

“The Nation Declassified” uncovers records of discussions between Indian prime ministers and world leaders, talks of diplomatic and defense delegations, reconstructs tightly guarded secrets of India’s strategic nuclear and space program from Dr. Homi Bhabha to the underground tests of 1998.

Drawing on all major milestones of national security history, book hitherto unreported account of the Prime Minister’s Office along with “the elusive and shadow world” of the advisers by putting together insider information to reconstruct the fortunes of India in the Cold War world.