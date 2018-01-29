India’s Embassy, Mission, Consulates celebrate Republic Day

The 69th Republic Day of India was celebrated in Washington, DC, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and Indian consulates all across the United States – in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta, on January 26, 2018.

In Washington, DC, India’s Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Embassy. Thereafter, Sarna unfurled the national flag and the national anthem was sung.

Sarna addressed the gathering and read out the address of the President of India. This was followed by singing of patriotic songs by young Indian Americans. Over 200 members of the Indian American community attended the celebrations.

In New York, India’s Ambassador to the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, unfurled the Indian flag at the Mission in the morning, and then in the evening, hosted a reception, co-hosted by the Indian Consulate in New York.

The New York Consulate held a flag hoisting ceremony at its premises, in the morning. Diego Gomez Pickering, the Consul General of Mexico in New York, was the guest of honor.

At the celebrations at the United Nations, about 200 people gathered in the Delegates Dining Room overlooking the Hudson River.

Guests included the Under Secretary-General of the United Nations Miguel De Serpa Soares, Under Secretary-General for the United Nations Department of Field Support, Atul Khare, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul, and President of United Nations General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák.

PTI reported ambassadors of four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – Russia, China, France and Britain attended the meet. The US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, was out of town, but sent one of her top diplomats to the event.

Maleeha Lodhi, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, surprised many by her presence at India’s Republic Day celebrations at the UN, which was marked by an impressive dance performance at the UN Delegates Dining Room, reported PTI.

“Though far from India’s shores, the young sing about the ‘land that nourished and nurtured’ as we celebrate India’s #Republicday2018@IndiaUNNewYork,” Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said in a tweet.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti joined the Republic Day celebrations in Chicago along with Indian Americans.

Officials of the Indian Consulate in Houston posted a special video on twitter “Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day”. Congressman Pete Olson appeared in a traditional kurta at the Consulate and joined Indian Americans in the Republic day celebrations in the Indian Consulate in Houston, reported PTI.

“Great to celebrate the 69th India Republic Day at the Consulate General of India this morning!” said Olson.

“#OTD in 1950, the largest democracy on earth was born when the Indian constitution was adopted. I look forward to many more years of friendship between our two great countries!” Olson tweeted.