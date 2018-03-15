India’s Consul General Holds Reception On Occasion Of Husband’s Visit

India’s Consul General in Chicago Neeta Bhushan, hosted a reception on the occasion of the visit of her husband, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Bhushan, March 11, at the consular residence.

Anurag Bhushan, an engineering graduate from Indian Institute of Technology with a masters in management from Indian Institute of Management, praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to enriching the socio-economic and educational fabric of the countries he has served in during his 25 years in the Indian Foreign Service, according to one of the attendees Ashfaq Syed.

The life-journey of this diplomat couple, sometimes separated for long periods of time, impressed members of the Chicago Indian-American community who attended the reception, Syed said in an account emailed to Desi Talk. “The Bhushans ensured that they never get so busy making a living that they forget to make a life,” Syed added, calling it an inspiration for working couples.

Representatives from a number of organizations run by Indian-Americans, as well as elected officials, were at the gathering, according to Syed.