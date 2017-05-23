India’s Consul General extends support to Indian-American business

By Staff Writer, Posted On : May 23, 2017 7:32 pm

CHICAGO, IL

The Chicago-based US-India Chamber of Commerce, Midwest, held a reception May 18, for the new Consul General of India, Chicago, Neeta Bhushan, at Ashyana Banquets in Downers Grove, IL. The strides made by India in field of digitalization were also discussed during the event.

Many business and industry leaders and members from other business chambers met with and greeted the new Indian Consul General, according to Asian Media USA.

Dr Shekar Mishra, Board Member welcomed the gathering and introduced Bhushan. After the presentation of a bouquet of flowers to Bhushan, Dr Ajit Pant, president, addressed the audience and talked about the role and recent activities of the Chamber.

Bhusan, in her address outlined the various steps the Consulate is taking, under her leadership, to promote trade between India and the U.S. in the Midwest region. She also dwelt on the future plans of the Consulate to promote U.S.-India ties, and emphasized her mission was to be there for the Indian-origin community in case any help was needed.

Pant, discussed briefly how the digitalization program taking shape in India is likely to transform Indian society and will also have a huge impact on the economy. He highlighted some of the advantages such as improved transparency, efficiency, speed, accountability and partnering while reducing costs and corruption.

He then introduced Avadhoot Deshpande and Dr Ratnam Chitturi and invited them to share their experiences in digital technology in the field of human resource capital management and education respectively.

Deshpande, president of Monjin Corporation USA, (who also sponsored the event) elaborated on various dimensions of digitalization such as video, virtual reality, robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning specific to talent acquisition processes. Monjin is a first-of-its-kind platform where the interviewers meet candidates, live through intelligent video scheduling. These interviews are recorded, analyzed, indexed, rated and tagged, which can either be streamed or shared across organizations. He was accompanied by Harsh Muthal, board member and Nitin Mehta, president of global sales.

Dr. Ratnam Chitturi, founder and president ‘North South Foundation’, a non-profit organization, elaborated on “Digital Technology in Virtual Education.” He explained how their more than 3000 volunteers have used digital technology to encourage learning among children through contests in vocabulary, math, science, geography etc.

This concept is now expanded to cover students in India as well.

The event was attended by the following Board members:

Dr. Ajit Pant, Dr. Prakasam Tata, Kanapathy, Rajeev Jain, Shekar Mishra and Colin Dalough.