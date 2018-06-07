Indians account for most of Green Card waiting list

The current wait period for Indian skilled immigrants for Green Card can be as long as 70 years, according to a PTI report.

According to the latest figures released by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), As of May 2018, there were 395,025 foreign nationals waiting for Green Card under an employment-based preference out of which 306,601 were Indians.

That is more than three-fourths of the waiting list.

Under the existing law, no more than 7 percent of the Green Cards may be issued to natives of any one independent country in a fiscal year, many being high skilled workers on H-1B visas.

According to GCReforms.org, under the current regulation, skilled immigrants from India need to wait anywhere between 25-92 years for a Green Card due to per-country limits.

The Green Card is also a permanent resident card, giving the immigrant a permanent status in the U.S. and the first step toward citizenship.