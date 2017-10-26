Indian student wins $1.4 million lottery in New Jersey

NEW YORK – A student from India has collected his $1,436,641 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the NJ Lottery after he won the lottery back in April.

According to a news release, Chirayu P., who lives with his aunt and uncle in Parlin, New Jersey, and is currently studying engineering at a school in Connecticut, had gone into the Paradise Deli on Stephenville Parkway in Edison to buy a drink and a snack on April 29.

Upon noticing that the Cash 5 jackpot was worth more than $1 million, he decided to buy a couple of tickets, according to lottery officials.

According to NJ.com, the winning numbers were 6, 10, 26, 33 and 38 and Chirayu found out he had won the day after the drawing.

His mother traveled to New Jersey from India to watch him claim the prize.

NJ.com reported that Chirayu told lottery officials that he plans to use a portion of his winnings to pay for college and buy a new car as well as gifts for his parents and other family members.