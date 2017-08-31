Indian student Nikhil Bhatia dies in Houston, another in critical condition

Nikhil Bhatia, a 24-year-old graduate student from India, died in Houston, after he was rescued and hospitalized after he and a friend nearly drowned in a swollen lake where Hurricane Harvey struck with full force.

Bhatia, a student at the Texas A&M University, was rescued from Lake Bryan, last Saturday, along with another Indian student, Shalini Singh.

Bhatia succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday while Singh continues to be in a critical condition, according to the Consulate officials, who were in regular touch with the family members in hospital and in India.

Bhatia, originally from Jaipur, along with his friend Singh, 25, from New Delhi, was pursuing a masters degree in public health. Both students were both brought to the local hospital in a critical condition, reported PTI.

According to their friends and some witnesses, the two were swimming in the lake. A sudden current of water pushed them deeper. Some other students noticed that they were in distress and flagged down nearby police officers.

Bryan Police officers were able to rescue and provide CPR to the victims until medics arrived, according to Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

It wasn’t immediately clear why they were swimming during severe weather.

The Consulate General of India in Houston has been monitoring their medical needs and situation closely. According to the consulate office, Bhatia’s mother Dr Suman Bhatia has already arrived and was assisted by consulate office amidst devastating flood situations here after receiving her at Dallas airport.