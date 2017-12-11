Indian student hospitalized after being shot in Chicago

Mohammed Akbar, 30, an Indian student from Meerpet, Hyderabad is undergoing treatment after he was shot in the neighborhood of Albany Park in Chicago last week.

The Quint reported that according to Akbar’s father, Mohammed Yousuf, the student was shot in the cheek, after an argument broke out with the unidentified assailants in a parking lot at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

After hearing the gunshot, local residents rushed to Akbar’s help and took him to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Akbar’s family told The Quint that he was pursuing master’s degree in computer systems networking and telecommunications, the family has now applied for an emergency visa and is asking the Indian government to act on the incident.

The Hindustan Times reports that police have not declared the incident as a hate crime.

“The case is classified as aggravated battery with handgun. Area North Detectives are still investigating. No further details,” Chicago police said in a statement.