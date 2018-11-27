Indian student found hanging outside of home in Canada

Vishal Sharma, a 21-year-old Indian student, who was studying hotel management, was found hanging from a tree outside his home in Toronto, Canada.

According to a Hindustan Times report, police told Sharma’s father, Naresh, that they were still investigating his death and were uncertain whether it was a suicide or murder.

They are to report their findings to the family soon.

Sharma’s family told the Hindustan Times that they suspect his death to be a murder as body was hanging “too high” and there was also no reason for him to commit suicide.

In fact, Sharma had contacted his family by phone on Saturday and Sunday, and had last visited his family back in Nabha, Punjab in July as well as September.

The family has appealed to the Government of India to bring Sharma’s body back home for cremation.

According to a Times Now report, Sharma shared an apartment in Canada with his friends who also hail from Nabha.